1A-2A All State Basketball Coaches

By Gary Scott on April 12, 2021 at 12:13pm

Three players from Western Illinois Valley Conference teams have been named to Class 1A state state basketball teams.

One of the players, junior Tate Kunzeman of Griggsville Perry, was named to the first team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Receiving special mention were junior Caden Moore of Triopia, and senior Ben Eberlin of Calhoun.

Three other area players were named to the 2A teams. They are senior Tanner Wilson of North Mac, senior Justin Guernsey of Pleasant Plains, and sophomore Jake Hamilton of SHG.

Named special mention on the 2A team were Cade Privia of Porta/AC, and Sam Antonacci of SHG, both seniors.

Two Central State Eight players were named to the 3A team. They are KJ Debrick from Lanphier, and James Dent of Southeast. Tye Banks of Lanphier, and Shane Miller and Bennie Slater of Springfield High were given special mention.