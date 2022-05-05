1A Baseball Softball Post Season

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2022 at 11:07am

Post season pairings have been released for baseball and softball for 1A and 2A schools.

The baseball pairings send Triopia, Camp Point, Routt, Griggsville Perry and Lutheran to Triopia.

Griggsville Perry and Lutheran meet in the play in game on May 16th in Springfield. The top seed at Triopia, Routt plays the winner on the 18th, and Triopia meets Camp Point on the 19th. The winners play the title game that Saturday at 11.

Brown County and West Central play in the Brown County regional. Brown County, seeded 1st in the sub sectional, plays either Liberty or Mendon Unity on the 18th, and West Central meets Payson the following night. The title game is set for that Saturday at 2.

Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton and North Greene are playing in the other bracket that feeds into Greenville. GNW has the top seed in the subsectional, and would play either Edinburg or Bunker Hill on the 16th. North Greene meets Lincolnwood the following day. Both games would be played at Lincolnwood.

Carrollton heads south to Calhoun, and plays on the 19th against Nokomis.

In softball, Routt heads north to Havana, where the Rockets play Calvary in the play in game on the 16th. Triopia plays the host school Lewistown on the 18th. At Brown County, West Central plays Griggsville Perry on the 16th, and would meet Brown County that Tuesday with a win.

Carrollton plays at Bunker Hill, and top seed Calhoun and North Greene play at Calhoun.