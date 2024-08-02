1st Annual Waverly Ride For Our Vets Set For Tomorrow

The Waverly American Legion is hosting an event to support the legion and its new building this weekend.

The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit #262’s 1st Annual Ride for Our Vets is slated for this Saturday. Side by sides, Jeeps, and all vehicles are welcome for the ride. Participants in the event will ride around Waverly and other neighboring towns, visiting local establishments including stops at The Green Wall in Franklin, Cuatro Amigos in New Berlin, Trails End in Curran, and the Wagon Wheel in Waverly.

The ride costs $20 per person, including a meal after the ride. Registration for the event is from 9-11 in the morning at the Waverly American Legion located at 136 E State Street. The event is rain or shine, and there are no refunds.

For any questions, call 217-473-5065.