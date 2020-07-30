2 Accidents on West Morton Slow Traffic

Jacksonville Police and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln and Morton Avenues at 12:37 this afternoon.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, a vehicle driven by 24 year old Kayla J Mowry of Decatur drove through a red light at the intersection and into the path of a vehicle driven by 20 year old Elayasia A Delgado of Sauk Village, who was heading westbound on West Morton Avenue.

Delgado’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Mowry’s vehicle in the intersection. Mowry and her passenger 32 year old Brent W Murray of Macon reported minor injuries and refused EMS at the scene. Delgado and 3 passengers – 23 year old Nikelle B Delgado of Sauk Village, 19 year old Stephanie S Menlik of Blue Island, and 21 year old Micaela N Ferreyra were all transported by EMS to Passavant Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both units were towed from the scene. Mowry was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.

While Jacksonville Police were cleaning debris from the wreck at Lincoln and Morton, a simultaneous rear end accident occurred in the 1200 block of West Morton at approximately 1:59PM.

A vehicle driven by 77 year old James E Scott of the 1800 block of North Main Street rear-ended a vehicle driven by 38 year old Joshua L Sager of Chapin. All parties refused medical treatment. Scott was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving too closely.