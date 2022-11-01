$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop

An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis.

According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody says the vehicle was pulled over for speeding and having a temporary license tag that was unreadable by the deputy. Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a reported 542 pounds of cannabis in the vehicle.

Sheriff Carmody says on initial inspection the cannabis has a street value of approximately $4,000.00 per pound, equating to more than $2.1 million total.

36-year-old Talon L. Ashby of Somerton, Arizona was booked into the Morgan County Jail Monday on charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture and delivery of cannabis, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, and resisting a peace officer.

Bond had not been set for Ashby as of press time. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail. Carmody says the cannabis will be sent to a lab for analyzing and processing.