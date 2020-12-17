2 More COVID-19 Deaths in Morgan; Cass, Greene See Large New Cases

Morgan County Health Officials announced two newly reported deaths yesterday from COVID-19. Two females, one in her 90s and one in her 80s, both passed at long-term care facilities. The Health Department also announced 24 new cases of the virus yesterday. Morgan County’s active case count is now at 319, with 17 of those hospitalized. 504 people are now under quarantine.

Schuyler County Health Officials announced 8 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Schuyler County still has 95 active cases of the virus, after 8 people were moved to fully recovered status.

Pike County Health Officials announced 10 new cases of the virus yesterday. 118 cases are active in Pike County, with 16 people remaining hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. All were the result of community spread transmission. The Health Department also retracted a recently reported case, as it was discovered that the person had already tested positive in recent weeks and had already been counted. With this in consideration, Cass County’s active case count is currently at 213 with 5 of those cases hospitalized.

Brown County Public Health Officials announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Currently, there are 57 active cases in Brown County, with 2 of those hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department reported 29 new community acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Greene County is now back over 100 active cases, with 105.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,123 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 throughout the state today, along with 146 additional deaths. As of last night, 4,793 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate is at 8.5%.