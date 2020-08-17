2 More Deaths, 35 More Cases at Jacksonville Prison

The Morgan County Health Department in conjunction with the Morgan County Coroner’s Office and the Morgan County Emergency Management Office announced two more deaths from COVID-19 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Morgan County now is at 17.

The 16th death was a 91 year old female who died at Memorial Medical Center yesterday. The 17th death was a 78 year old female who died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation yesterday.

The Morgan County Health Department also announced several new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The cases include: 1 male adolescent isolating at home, 1 female in her 50s isolating at home, 2 males in their 20s isolating at home, 3 staff members from Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 33 inmates at Jacksonville Correctional Center, and 2 staff at Jacksonville Correctional Facility.

Morgan County has now had a total of 426 total positive cases of COVID-19, with 281 released from restriction, and now 17 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend, and two new cases today. The positive cases include one male in his 20’s, a female in her 20’s, a male in his 30’s, two females in their 30’s, two females in their 40’s, a male in his 50’s, and a male in his 70’s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 262. The total number recovered is 214, with 11 deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 12 additional confirmed deaths. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate went up 2 points over the weekend to 4.2%.