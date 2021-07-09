2 of 4 Fulton County Fugitives Captured

Roets (left) and Davis (right) were recaptured earlier today by authorities after they escaped the Fulton County Jail last night.

WAND-TV reports that two of the four inmates who escaped the Fulton County Jail last night have been recaptured by authorities.

22 year old Eugene Roets was captured in the Peoria area at 3:30 this afternoon.

At 6:45PM, 34 year old Jesse Davis was captured in the Farmington area. Davis had been reported earlier by witness who said he was in the Farmington area after a van was reported stolen earlier this morning.

At 8:30 this evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Farmington Police Department, Canton Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, McDonough County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois Department Of Natural Resources, other area law enforcement, Illinois State Police, Federal Marshals’ Office and Homeland Security have completed searching areas around Farmington for the two remaining missing prisoners. Law enforcement has conducted aerial searches using fixed wing air planes, helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems. Additionally, ground searches have been completed, area building checks have been completed and foot patrols have been conducted through the areas of concern.

Villalobos (left) and Hart (right) remain on the run after escaping from the Fulton County Jail last night.

26 year old Cody Villalobos and 36 year old Zachary Hart remain at large this evening. According to the Fulton County ESDA Facebook page, both are believed to have left the area surrounding Farmington and Lewistown. The public is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted. Authorities ask for members of the public to not approach either individual as they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Villalobos is described as a white male standing 6’0” 250lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hart is described as a white male standing 6’6” 170lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

Fulton County officials have not yet explained how the four inmates escaped the jail last night.