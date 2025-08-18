2 Year Old Found Unresponsive in Pool in Waverly; Reported in Stable Condition

By Seth Gabriel on August 18, 2025 at 3:43pm

A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool in Waverly on Friday night.

WCIA reports that the incident happened at approximately 7 pm. at home near Stuart and Caruthers Roads. The Waverly Fire Department reported that the boy snuck out during a cookout. He was found shortly after, unresponsive, by his family. The family performed CPR for five minutes.

The boy was taken by helicopter to St. John’s Hospital, where he was in stable condition as of 10 p.m. on Friday. Waverly and Auburn EMS also responded to the scene.

We will provide more details when they become available.