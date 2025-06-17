200-year-old Ad Sheds Light on Frank McWorter

By Gary Scott on June 17, 2025 at 5:41am

A 200 year old advertisement is generating excitement within a Pike County organization’s attempt to draw attention to research into the underground railroad in west central Illinois.

New Philadelphia Association president Kaye Iftner says the ad is a further documentation of the New Philadelphia story.

New Philadelphia was founded by Frank and Lucy McWorter, and the ad references the freedom flight of their son..Frank junior.

Iftner says the ad surfaced during research.

Iftner says the ad was found during research into old newspapers. The ad focused on the search for Frank junior.

Gerald McWorter says they knew his great granduncle made it to Canada. But, Iftner says the association now has a better idea as to when and how.

She says they also have a better idea as to what he was wearing, what he looked like, and what he took in his flight to freedom.

The public is invited to learn more at an in person presentation this Saturday at 2 PM in Barry at the Barry Health and Senior Living Center.

There will also be to zoom public lectures June 17th and 24th at 7 PM.

More information is available at newphiladelphia.org.