By Gary Scott on January 15, 2021 at 9:42am

The series of classic games from the Winchester Invitational Tournament takes us back to 2010.

Tonight, WEAI will feature the consolation title game from 2010. The game pits Greenfield against Waverly.

Waverly came in ranked 11, and Greenfield was rated 13th. Both teams had to pull upsets to get into the consolation title game. Greenfield knocked off Calhoun, and Waverly dumped Routt.

The game begins at 6 tonight at 107.1 FM.