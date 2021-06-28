2020 Audit, Possible Lease for Pony-Colt Field Among Items on City Council Agenda

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 28, 2021 at 9:45am

The Jacksonville City Council has a fairly light agenda for tonight’s meeting, albeit with an earlier start time.

The City Council will meet in workshop session at 5:30 this evening in the Council Chambers for a presentation of the 2020 Audit by Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote & Flynn, Ltd.

Also under the Mayor’s Report, the council will discuss a possible lease for the former Pony-Colt baseball field near Lake Mauviasterre.

Under Parks and Lakes, a resolution authorizing advertising for bids for the McGee-Spaulding Pavilion roof replacement will be considered.

An amendment to the waste water treatment plant system improvement project will also be discussed.

The workshop session will begin at 5:30 in the Council Chambers in the Jacksonville Municipal Building on West Douglas Ave, with the regular meeting set to begin immediately following the workshop, but no later than 7:00 pm

The meeting can be viewed via live stream on the city’s website at jacksonvilleil.gov.