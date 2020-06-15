2020 Morgan County Fair Cancelled

The Morgan County Fair announced at 7 o’clock this morning via Facebook that the 2020 Morgan County Fair has been cancelled. The fair board voted to cancel the fair after their meeting this past Friday.

Board President Jay Harris said in a release this morning that the cancellation was not easily decided after several weeks of meetings with local leadership and 4-H membership.

For those who have purchased 2020 concert tickets, refunds will go directly back to the credit card used for the purchase of the tickets within the next 30 days. No action needs to be taken. Ticket provider Etix is handling the logistics of those returns.

No updates on fair royalty reigns or possible virtual livestock shows were announced this morning.

The board said they are currently working on booking 2021 concerts for next year’s fair scheduled for July 5th-11th, 2021. People are encouraged to find them on Facebook or follow them at themorgancountyfair.com for updates.

The cancellation comes on the heels of Governor J.B. Pritzker signing an executive order this past week ending the chance of both Illinois State Fairs happening next month. Morgan County joins Cass, Greene, and Brown counties in a recent string of county fair cancellations over the past two weeks.