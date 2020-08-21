2021 Jacksonville Consolidated Election Info Now Available at City Clerk’s Office

Election season is currently in high gear as candidates vie for state and national seats in the November election, however the Jacksonville City Clerk is reminding residents that right round the corner is another election that is equally important to city residents.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw announced today, information and documents are now available for anyone wishing to run for an aldermanic position in next year’s consolidated elections.

Municipal seats whose terms expire in May of 2021, include Jeff Hopkins in Ward 1, Lori Oldenettel 4 year term and Jeff Lonergan 2 year term in Ward 2, Brandon Adams in Ward 3, Mike Wankel in Ward 4, and Steve Warmowski in Ward 5.

Mayor Andy Ezard, City Clerk Skip Bradshaw and City Treasurer Ron Smiljanich will also see their current terms expire in May.

Bradshaw says filing information can be obtained from his office located in the Jacksonville Municipal Building’s first floor, at 200 West Douglas Avenue, in Jacksonville, Monday through Friday, during office hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or online via the city web site at ‘jacksonvilleil.gov’.

The 2021 Consolidated Primary Election is set for February 23, 2021, and the Consolidated Election is set for April 6, 2021.

Bradshaw says the Petition Filing Period for non-partisan municipalities is set for this November 16th through the 23rd .

He says residents should feel free to contact him with any questions regarding the filing procedures for the upcoming consolidated elections. Interested parties may call the City Clerk’s Office during business hours at 217-479-4613.