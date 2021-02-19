2021 Passavant Foundation Healthcare Career Ed Grant Applications Open

Applications are available for 2021 Passavant Area Hospital Foundation Healthcare Career Education Grants. The grants are awarded to students pursuing careers identified as a part of the future clinical care needs at Passavant. Award amounts range from $3,500 up to $27,000 for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Recipients will complete a work obligation at Passavant Area Hospital upon completion of their program.

Applicants must be currently attending or accepted into a fully accredited school for their chosen field of study, and demonstrate a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. According to a press release, Passavant has awarded over $75,000 over the past 3 years to students in the area pursuing healthcare degrees.

Detailed guidelines and application forms are available for download at PAH.org/foundation. Completed applications are due April 1st. For more information about the Passavant Area Hospital Foundation Healthcare Career Education Grant Program, contact Pam Martin at 217-479-5575 or e-mail martin.pam@mhsil.com.