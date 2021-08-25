2021 Prairieland United Way Campaign Kicks Off Sept. 2

The Prairieland United Way 2021 campaign will get underway with a Chamber Business After Hours and Campaign Kickoff at 4:30 pm on Thursday, September 2nd at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Business leaders and United Way employee campaign coordinators are encouraged to attend.

The 2021 United Way Campaign Theme is “BE SOMEONE’S HERO” and the fundraising goal is $460,000. President of the United Way board this year is Lisa Stambaugh who works at CNB Bank & Trust. Stambaugh joined the board in 2015.

The 2021 Campaign Co-Chairs are Brian and Amy Gillespie of Jacksonville.

Prairieland United Way helps more than 35,000 people annually by funding 28 agencies and 37 programs in Morgan, Scott, Cass and northern Greene counties. For more information about the United Way, please contact Executive Director Karen Walker at 217-245-4557 or stop by the office located at the Jacksonville Municipal Building located at 200 West Douglas in Jacksonville.