2022 Routt/O.S.S. Dreams Drawing a Success Despite Rainy Afternoon

2022 Routt Out Saviour Dreams Drawing was moved into the Routt Dome on what turned out to be a soggy Sunday evening.
Co-chair of this year’s event Stacy Bradshaw says she can now breathe a sigh of relief after this year turned out to be an extremely successful event.
“It was pretty nerve-racking going into the entire campaign. We wanted to make sure everything is going to run smoothly and you know, tickets sold out in record time. The end goal is always to give money back to the school. We had a successful campaign and we had some fifty winners today in the drawing and we’re ready to donate the money back to the school.”
Bradshaw says the annual event draws folks from far outside of Jacksonville. “We had winners from, I believe, three or four different states here today. Alumni and other community members that may have moved out of state are still actively involved in the drawing and purchasing tickets, and several winners were out of state and out of town again here this year. So we appreciate everyone’s support from all over.
This year marked the 29th year for the annual Routt Our Savior Schools Dreams Drawing event.
2022 Dreams Winners:
$100,000 -Gary Motley of Hettick
2022 Jeep Wrangler -Annie Baker
$10,000 -Holly Dawson
$1,000 winners:
Claire Coonrod
Karen Schacherbauer
Jennifer Bonjean
Diana Phillips
Holly Pennell
Adam and Laura Haas
$500 winners:
Mary Hauser
Cheri Spencer
Fran Kohler
Lori Oldenttel
Jodi Snell
Lindell Blueenberg
David Gibbons
Roger Fore
Henry Pool
Jerry Meado
Erma Fisher (Nicole Harris, Hope Davidson, Wendy Pohlman, Heather Merkle, Rosie Ramon, Connie Varich, Steph Miltimore, Deb Camerer)
Dennis Bradshaw
Michelle Best
Eileen and Tom Doyle
$250 winners:
Julia Caldwell
Gail Grawe
Doug Zulauf
Trevor Garner
Penny Austin-McDaniel
Terry and Rose Fernandes
Stephan Borman
Ellen Farias
Gerry McDannald and Shawnette Bauer
Lacie Nichols
Nelson and Darlene Beck
Carol J Hanson
Rama Brennan
Mike Magner
Brenda Addy
Angela Retzer Turner
Adam Fletcher
DwWayne Palmer
John Elliott
Ashley Hetelle
Scott Mason
Ray Cosgriff
Cindy Corbridge
John and Stacy Blasko
Brenda and Terry Halpin
Billy McCurly