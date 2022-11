By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2022 at 7:32am

The following players were named to the Waverly Girls Basketball Thanksgiving All-Tournament Team:

Lauren Flowers – Carrollton

Paige Henson – Carrollton

Karlissa Clark – Auburn

Addison Wheatley – Auburn

Mae Bandelow – South County

Caroline Peters – South County

Gianna Pop – South Fork

Abby Hendricks – North Mac

Megan Reynolds – Triopia