2023 All In 4 IC Day of Giving Surpasses Goal

The 6th annual All In 4 IC day of giving surpassed its goal on Wednesday.

Over 800 separate donors from the Illinois College community gave over $289,000. 29 States had alumni represented. The Illinois College Class of 1969 was the top class of donors, raising over $29,000 of the goal. Out of the 4 groups who had challenges for the event, the Literary Society/APO group was the only one who met their goal with over $64,000 raised.

Executive Director of Advancement & Alumni Engagement Katie Carls says the competition all goes toward benefiting the college, the faculty, staff, and its students: “We have so many friends of the college that are very supportive of Illinois College in the Jacksonville community and beyond. It’s just a fun way to get people excited to be engaged in what we’re doing at Illinois College because this is all in support of the IC Fund. The money raised goes back to support the students, faculty, and staff throughout the year.”

The student community participated in day-long events on campus commemorating the annual day of giving. Carls says you can still make a gift to the college even though the day is over. Visit ic.edu online or call the Office of Alumni Engagement at 217-245-3113.