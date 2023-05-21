2023 Area Boys’ State Track & Field Meet Qualifiers

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2023 at 9:47pm

Several area boys have qualified for the State Track & Field meet at O’Brien Field in Charleston beginning Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27th.

Listed by event in 1A

200m

Senior Landon Williams of New Berlin



400m

Senior Will Bateman of Virginia

Senior Nathan Dahl of Pleasant Plains

Senior Landon Williams of New Berlin

800m

Senior Tyler Bickerman of Rushville-Industry

Sophomore Cole Payne of Pleasant Plains

Freshman Jacob Barth of Auburn

Senior Ben Hermes of New Berlin

1600m

Freshman Elijah Teefey of Pleasant Plains

Freshman James Baisden of Auburn

3200m

Junior Haven Gronewold of PORTA

110m Hurdles

Junior Danny Skelton of Pleasant Plains

Senior Jackson Kern of Auburn

Senior Nathan Barth of Auburn

300m Hurdles

Sophomore Jean Luc Aplogan of Beardstown

Senior Jackson Kern of Auburn

4x100m Relay

Pleasant Plains, Beardstown, North Mac

4x200m Relay

Pleasant Plains, North Mac

4x400m Relay

Pleasant Plains, Rushville-Industry, Auburn

4x800m Relay

Pleasant Plains, PORTA, Auburn

Shot Put

Senior Afton Clark of Rushville-Industry

Senior Cooper Starks of North Mac

Discus

Senior Afton Clark of Rushville-Industry

Junior Ephriam Vuwa of Rushville-Industry

Senior Matt Beiermann of Carrollton

Senior Joe Reinhart of North Mac

High Jump

Freshman Isaac Rennecker of PORTA

Junior Keagan Greff of North Mac

Pole Vault

Senior Charlie Terry of Rushville-Industry

Senior Jeffrey Sharp of Auburn

Senior Cade Wellman of New Berlin

Long Jump

Sophomore Michael Sevilla Torres of Beardstown

Senior Landon Volk of Brown County

Triple Jump

Freshman Isaac Rennecker of PORTA

2A Qualifiers

100m

Junior Cam Ron Mitchell of Jacksonville High School

4x100m Relay

Jacksonville – Rodney Reed, Elijah Owens, Darius Armstrong, Cam Ron Mitchell