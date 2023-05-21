2023 Area Boys’ State Track & Field Meet Qualifiers

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2023 at 9:47pm

Several area boys have qualified for the State Track & Field meet at O’Brien Field in Charleston beginning Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27th.

Listed by event in 1A
200m
Senior Landon Williams of New Berlin

400m
Senior Will Bateman of Virginia
Senior Nathan Dahl of Pleasant Plains
Senior Landon Williams of New Berlin

800m
Senior Tyler Bickerman of Rushville-Industry
Sophomore Cole Payne of Pleasant Plains
Freshman Jacob Barth of Auburn
Senior Ben Hermes of New Berlin

1600m
Freshman Elijah Teefey of Pleasant Plains
Freshman James Baisden of Auburn

3200m
Junior Haven Gronewold of PORTA

110m Hurdles
Junior Danny Skelton of Pleasant Plains
Senior Jackson Kern of Auburn
Senior Nathan Barth of Auburn

300m Hurdles
Sophomore Jean Luc Aplogan of Beardstown
Senior Jackson Kern of Auburn

4x100m Relay
Pleasant Plains, Beardstown, North Mac

4x200m Relay
Pleasant Plains, North Mac

4x400m Relay
Pleasant Plains, Rushville-Industry, Auburn

4x800m Relay
Pleasant Plains, PORTA, Auburn

Shot Put
Senior Afton Clark of Rushville-Industry
Senior Cooper Starks of North Mac

Discus
Senior Afton Clark of Rushville-Industry
Junior Ephriam Vuwa of Rushville-Industry
Senior Matt Beiermann of Carrollton
Senior Joe Reinhart of North Mac

High Jump
Freshman Isaac Rennecker of PORTA
Junior Keagan Greff of North Mac

Pole Vault
Senior Charlie Terry of Rushville-Industry
Senior Jeffrey Sharp of Auburn
Senior Cade Wellman of New Berlin

Long Jump
Sophomore Michael Sevilla Torres of Beardstown
Senior Landon Volk of Brown County

Triple Jump
Freshman Isaac Rennecker of PORTA

2A Qualifiers
100m
Junior Cam Ron Mitchell of Jacksonville High School

4x100m Relay
Jacksonville – Rodney Reed, Elijah Owens, Darius Armstrong, Cam Ron Mitchell