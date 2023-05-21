2023 Area Boys’ State Track & Field Meet Qualifiers

Several area boys have qualified for the State Track & Field meet at O’Brien Field in Charleston beginning Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27th.
Listed by event in 1A
200m
Senior Landon Williams of New Berlin
400m
Senior Will Bateman of Virginia
Senior Nathan Dahl of Pleasant Plains
Senior Landon Williams of New Berlin
800m
Senior Tyler Bickerman of Rushville-Industry
Sophomore Cole Payne of Pleasant Plains
Freshman Jacob Barth of Auburn
Senior Ben Hermes of New Berlin
1600m
Freshman Elijah Teefey of Pleasant Plains
Freshman James Baisden of Auburn
3200m
Junior Haven Gronewold of PORTA
110m Hurdles
Junior Danny Skelton of Pleasant Plains
Senior Jackson Kern of Auburn
Senior Nathan Barth of Auburn
300m Hurdles
Sophomore Jean Luc Aplogan of Beardstown
Senior Jackson Kern of Auburn
4x100m Relay
Pleasant Plains, Beardstown, North Mac
4x200m Relay
Pleasant Plains, North Mac
4x400m Relay
Pleasant Plains, Rushville-Industry, Auburn
4x800m Relay
Pleasant Plains, PORTA, Auburn
Shot Put
Senior Afton Clark of Rushville-Industry
Senior Cooper Starks of North Mac
Discus
Senior Afton Clark of Rushville-Industry
Junior Ephriam Vuwa of Rushville-Industry
Senior Matt Beiermann of Carrollton
Senior Joe Reinhart of North Mac
High Jump
Freshman Isaac Rennecker of PORTA
Junior Keagan Greff of North Mac
Pole Vault
Senior Charlie Terry of Rushville-Industry
Senior Jeffrey Sharp of Auburn
Senior Cade Wellman of New Berlin
Long Jump
Sophomore Michael Sevilla Torres of Beardstown
Senior Landon Volk of Brown County
Triple Jump
Freshman Isaac Rennecker of PORTA
2A Qualifiers
100m
Junior Cam Ron Mitchell of Jacksonville High School
4x100m Relay
Jacksonville – Rodney Reed, Elijah Owens, Darius Armstrong, Cam Ron Mitchell