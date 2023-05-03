2023 Central Park Market Season Kicks Off Thursday

Jacksonville’s premier open air market of local vendors returns for its second season starting Thursday.

The Central Park Market in Downtown Jacksonville returns for the 2023 season, which will run the first Thursday each month from May until October.

Nick Little, this year’s chair of the Central Park Market Committee, says the group is picking right back up from the success of last year’s season: “The market will run much like it did last year. It will run from 4-8PM without outdoor vendors. It will be held rain or shine. We will be operating at the southeast corner of the square. Last year we started out with around 20-25 vendors in the very first month, and we closed out, growing to about 50. This year, we are starting off on the right foot with around that 50-vendor mark, and I think we are likely over that amount. We’re pretty much starting right where we left off. We hope it’s the start of a very, very successful season for 2023.”

Robert Sampson will be providing live music entertainment for the market. 10 food vendors will also be on hand. For more information, search for Central Park Market on Facebook.