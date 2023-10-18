2023 Deer Pins Available in Mayor’s Office

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 18, 2023 at 11:56am

Deer hunters can again pick up their harvest pins at city hall this year.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced today that the Mayor’s Office, located in the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas Avenue, has received the 2023 deer harvest pins from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Ezard says his office will once again distribute the pins during the 2023 archery, youth, muzzleloader, and firearm seasons.

The pins are free of charge and may be picked up at the Municipal Building / Mayor’s Office during normal business hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 to 4:30.

Identification is not required. Anyone with questions may call Mayor Ezard at 217-479-4610.