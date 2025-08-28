2023 Springfield murder solved?

By Gary Scott on August 28, 2025 at 6:41pm

A fugitive has been caught in connection with the 2023 murder of a Springfield woman.

Sangamon County state’s attorney John Milhiser announced today that Gabriel Calixto, no age or address given, has been arrested in Mexico.

He is accused of murdering 24-year-old Springfield activist Emma Shafer.

Shafer was found dead July 11th of 2023 in the 10-hundred block of South Eighth Street.

Calixto was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury, and is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

No other details about the incident or arrest have been released.

Milhiser’s office worked with Springfield police, the US Marshals Service, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Attorney’s offices from central and southern Illinois.

Extradition proceedings will begin shortly.