2024 Blues Music Award Winners

The 45th Annual Blues Music Awards were held Thursday, May 9th at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Here are the 25 categories and their winners (highlighted in bold):
Acoustic Album
Wild Ox Moan, Catfish Keith
Raw Blues 1, Doug MacLeod (Winner)
Sticks & Strings, EG Kight
Ridin’ the Blinds, Hudspeth & Taylor
Ghost Hymns, William Lee Ellis
Acoustic Artist
Catfish Keith
Doug MacLeod
Eric Bibb
Keb’ Mo’ (Winner)
Kevin Burt
Album of the Year
Teardrops for Magic Slim, John Primer
Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Winner)
SoulFunkn’BLUES, Blackburn Brothers
Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
B.B. King Entertainer of the Year
Beth Hart
Bobby Rush (Winner)
Lil’ Ed Williams
Mr. Sipp
Vanessa Collier
Band of the Year
Larkin Poe
Nick Moss Band (Winner)
Selwyn Birchwood Band
Southern Avenue
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Emerging Artist Album
When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Candice Ivory
The Right Man, D.K. Harrell (Winner)
Up Next, Mathias Lattin
Everybody’s Buddy, Nic Clark
Mississippi Motel, Tony Holliday
Blues Rock Album
POWER, Anna Popovic
Writing On The Wall, Coco Montoya
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa
Blood Brothers, Mike Zito/ Albert Castiglia (Winner)
What Key Is Trouble In?, Nick Schnebelen
Blues Rock Artist
Ana Popovic
Joe Bonamassa
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Mike Zito (Winner)
Warren Haynes
Contemporary Blues Album
Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Winner)
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
Behind The Veil, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Exorcist, Selwyn Birchwood
Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Carolyn Wonderland
Danielle Nicole (Winner)
Janiva Magness
Teresa James
Vanessa Collier
Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Chris Cain
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Winner)
Marquise Knox
Mr. Sipp
Selwyn Birchwood
Instrumentalist – Bass
Bob Stroger (Winner)
Larry Fulcher
Michael “Mudcat” Ward
Rodrigo Mantovani
Willie Weeks
Instrumentalist – Drums
Derrick D’Mar Martin
June Core
Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith (Winner)
Tom Hambridge
Tony Braunagel
Instrumentalist – Guitar
Christoffer “Kid” Andersen
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Winner)
Derek Trucks
Laura Chavez
Sue Foley
Instrumentalist – Harmonica
Billy Branch
Bob Corritore
Dennis Gruenling
Jason Ricci (Winner)
Kim Wilson
Instrumentalist – Horn
Deanna Bogart
Jimmy Carpenter
Mark Kaz Kazanoff
Trombone Shorty
Vanessa Collier (Winner)
Instrumentalist – Pinetop Perkins Piano Player
Ben Levin
Dave Keyes
Jim Pugh
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne (Winner)
Mitch Woods
Instrumentalist – Vocals
Billy Price
Diunna Greenleaf
John Nemeth
Ruthie Foster (Winner)
Shemekia Copeland
Song of the Year
“Bobby’s Blues” performed by the Blackburn Brothers,
written by Brooke Blackburn
“Horns Below Her Halo” performed by Selwyn Birchwood,
written by Selwyn Birchwood
“Midnight Heat” performed by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,
written by Tom Hambridge & Richard Fleming
“The Bait In the Snare” performed by Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling,
written by Nick Moss
“What Kind Of Fool” performed by Ruthie Foster,
written by Ruthie Foster, Hadden Sayers & Scottie Miller (Winner)
Soul Blues Album
Stuff I’ve Been Through, Alabama Mike
SoulFunkin’ BLUES, Blackburn Brothers
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush (Winner)
Walking Heart Attack, Johnny Rawls
Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Soul Blues Female Artist
Annika Chambers (Winner)
Kat Riggins
Terri Odabi
Thornetta Davis
Trudy Lynn
Soul Blues Male Artist
Alabama Mike
Billy Price
John Nemeth (Winner)
Johnny Rawls
William Bell
Traditional Blues Album
Teardrops For Magic Slim, John Primer (Winner)
Nothing But Time, Monster Mike Welch
Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
Savoy, Taj Mahal
Oscar’s Motel, The Cash Box Kings
Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female Artist)
Diunna Greenleaf
Rhiannon Giddens
Shaun Murphy
Sue Foley (Winner)
Teeny Tucker
Traditional Blues Male Artist
Billy Branch
Cedric Burnside
John Primer (Winner)
Jontavious Willis
Nick Moss
List courtesy of Rock & Blues Muse. For more on the 2024 Blues Music Awards or to become a member of the Blues Foundation, visit blues.org.