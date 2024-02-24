2024 Country Financial West Central Boys All Star Squad

Players have been announced for the Country Financial West Central Illinois All Star Classic that will be held Friday, March 15th.

Rich Thompson of Triopia will coach the north squad, and Bryon Graven of South County will lead the south.

At least eight of the all stars at least 1-thousand points in their career. Zack Evans of West Central leads the way with close to 2-thousand points in his career. Evans will be joined on the south squad by teammate Chance Little, who also has 1-thousand points., and Mason Berry. Other 1-thousand point scorers on the south include the two from South County…Noah Lyons and Trevor Colwell. Jacksonville has Isaiah Martinez Walls on the team, plus Aadyn Myers of Pleasant Hill, Dylan Pembrook of Greenfield-Northwestern, Braylon Rhoades and Konnor Campbell of Carrollton, Grant Dobson of Auburn, and Chase Caselton of Calhoun. Two other players will receive uniforms. Nolan Turner and Isaac Long were selected by the coaches for the all star game, but will not be able to play because the baseball schedule for Routt Catholic takes them out of state.

The north squad includes one representative from Thompson’s Triopia-Virginia-Meredosia squad…6-6 big man KJ Beck. Griggsville Perry has three players on the team..1-thousand point scorer Wyatt Lipcaman and his brother Lane, and another 1-thousand point scorer Michael Myers. Others on the roster include two from New Berlin..Lucas Bixby and Gannon Dodd. Bixby has over 1-thousand points. The rest of the tam include Brennan Tomhave and Javan Petty, Isaac Brockschmidt and Elizah Thomas of Beardstown, Torry Kistner of Lutheran, and Liam Hatfield of Pleasant Plains. Brockschmidt and Hatfield are also members of the 1-thousand point squad.

Tickets will be available next week at $7 from the all stars. Proceeds will go to yet announced charities. Area coaches vote on members of the all star teams.

This is the 44th year of the all star game.