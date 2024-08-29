2024 Dreams Tickets Sell Out

The RCHS/OSS Dreams tickets have sold out.

The sell out was announced just before 6PM on Wednesday.

The only way to get a ticket now is to be one of the 8 names drawn from the WEAI 107.1 The Eagle Dreams Ticket giveaway drawing that will be held live on the air on Friday afternoon.

There is still a chance to get your name on the list to be one of the 8 Dreams ticket giveaway winners. Just listen to WEAI and when you hear the Dreams sounder and are the correct caller at 217-243-2800, you could get your name on the list and be a winner. You can only get your name on the list once.

Reminder: Do not fall for any scams that say they have their Dreams ticket for sale or more for sale.

WLDS/WEAI will broadcast live from the official Dreams Drawing at the Our Saviour Family Fun Festival on Sunday, September 1st starting around 6PM to find out who the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.