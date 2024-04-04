2024 Jacksonville Main Street Miss Jacksonville Pageant Filling Up Fast

The Miss Jacksonville Pageant is running out of spots for contestants.

The 2nd annual pageant will kick off the Downtown Concert Series coming up on Friday, May 31st.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says the pageant has a limited number of spots so they can complete it before the start of the concert: “We have limited the number of contestants because we have a limited amount of time to get it done. We have already made the quota for the Little Miss division, but we still have a few openings left for the Junior Miss and the queen so get those submissions in. We welcome anyone who falls within the age groups for those categories and meets the qualifications that are listed on our website.”

The Junior Miss has expanded the age range to 9 to 12 years of age, and Miss Jacksonville is 15 to 18 years old.

Any girl within those age ranges that resides within the boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117 is eligible to compete. A maximum of 10 contestants per division will be accepted.

The pageant includes an interview, an on-stage question, and modeling of a party dress and/or evening gown. The pageant will run from 5-7PM prior to the concert with The Case Band on May 31st.

For more information, visit Jacksonville Main Street’s event page for the pageant or contact the event chairs Emily Hudson at eahudson22@gmail.com or Calla Merriman, and Claire Kaufmann. Registration forms can be downloaded at this link. If you would like to sponsor the pageant, contact Melissa Hebron at events@jacksonvillemainstreet.com.