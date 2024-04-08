2024 Rotary Bass Tournament May Have Landed “The Big One” for Lake Record

The Jacksonville Rotary’s 2024 Bass Tournament at Lake Jacksonville may have produced a record.

The 24th annual tournament was held yesterday. Twenty-nine boats, which included a number of high school teams, competed in the first buddy tournament of the season. David Knollhoff and Glen Robson, both of Jacksonville won the tournament with a total weight of 19.37 pounds, and took home the top prize of $900. The Big Bass, caught by Daniel Curless of Jacksonville, weighed in at 9.06 pounds. Curless’ bass is an unofficial record for the lake. Curless received $580 for the fish.

Big Bass Winner Daniel Curless

The Jacksonville Rotary wishes to thank the City of Jacksonville Department of Parks and Lakes staff for their assistance with the tournament.