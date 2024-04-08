2024 Rotary Bass Tournament May Have Landed “The Big One” for Lake Record

The Jacksonville Rotary’s 2024 Bass Tournament at Lake Jacksonville may have produced a record.
The 24th annual tournament was held yesterday. Twenty-nine boats, which included a number of high school teams, competed in the first buddy tournament of the season. David Knollhoff and Glen Robson, both of Jacksonville won the tournament with a total weight of 19.37 pounds, and took home the top prize of $900. The Big Bass, caught by Daniel Curless of Jacksonville, weighed in at 9.06 pounds. Curless’ bass is an unofficial record for the lake. Curless received $580 for the fish.
The Jacksonville Rotary wishes to thank the City of Jacksonville Department of Parks and Lakes staff for their assistance with the tournament.