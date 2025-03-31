2025 Annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Announced

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting at the Jacksonville Country Club last night. Four annual awards were announced at the meeting.

The Chamber posthumously recognized Bob Chipman as its Circle of Excellence recipient. In order to receive the Circle of Excellence recognition, the nominee must be retired from an active Chamber Business. The nominee must have served the Chamber on a Committee, as a Board Member or as Chair with a provable record of contributions to the Chamber of Commerce that have made a difference in furthering the goals of the Chamber. A Circle of Excellence nominee must also have provided at least 10 years of service to the Chamber.

Business of the Year was awarded to The Pointe at Jacksonville.

Small business of the Year was given to Neff-Colvin, Inc. The Chamber was especially grateful to Doug Megginson and the crew with Neff-Colvin as they completed the exterior renovations at the Chamber offices over the last year.

The Not-for-profit Business of the Year was awarded to the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation. The chamber also gave special recognition to Bonni Waters on her upcoming retirement.

