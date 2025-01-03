2025 Doll-i-day Midwest Youth Services Event Tickets on Sale Now

Midwest Youth Services’ largest fundraising event has tickets on sale now.

Representatives announce last night that online tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Doll-i-day event.

The event is using an online ticketing format. You can still pay be cash, check, or Venmo as in year’s past by stopping by the Midwest Youth Services’ office at 2001 West Lafayette Avenue during business hours Monday-Friday, or by calling 217-245-6000 to place your ticket order.

By using the online ticketing platform, it will attempt to assess fees. You can uncheck that option at checkout to pay the flat ticket fee of $25 per attendee.

This year’s theme is “Channel Your Inner Pop Star.”

Dolliday will be held from 1-4PM on Sunday, February 16th at Hamilton’s. Tickets will provide food, drinks, snacks and all booth activities which include arts, crafts, and channeling your favorite pop music star. Please dress in your favorite pop glamour fashion. American Girl auction items will be available for an additional cost.

All proceeds benefit Midwest Youth Services’ mission of helping at risk, runaway, and homeless youth throughout the area.