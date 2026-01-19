2025 Jax PD Numbers

By Gary Scott on January 19, 2026 at 10:40am

Fewer accidents and more calls for assistance are two of the highlights from the annual report from the Jacksonville police department.

The department responded to over 24,800 calls for service. That’s a little over 2 percent more than a year ago.

It was the most calls handled by the police department since 2017. October was the busiest month.

The numbers of major or reportable accidents fell to 600, or about 2-percent less than in 2024.

There were no accidents with fatalities. The busiest month was December with 70.

The department handled no murder case, 2 robberies, and 11 criminal sexual assaults.

That crime rate, called index crimes, fell by nearly 60 to 408. These include assault, burglary, theft and battery.

Drug related crimes dropped to 145, about 50 less than a year ago.

Currency seized in drug raids came to over $926-thousand.

The department suffered one loss during the year that was not job related. Officer Brian Baptist died while on vacation in September.