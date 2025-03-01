2025 Lake Jacksonville Opening Dates Announced

The opening of the 2025 season out at Lake Jacksonville is just around the corner, and the Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department has announced the full start-up schedule.

The fishing season will open for Lake Jacksonville starting Monday, March 10, 2025. 2024 season boating permits are valid until April 1,2025. Daily permits are available on the west facing exterior wall of the concession building for $11.00.

Lake Jacksonville will open to camping April 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. and close for the season October 15th, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

The City Clerk’s office will not be selling boat permits. All boaters must purchase a 2025 season boat permit exclusively at the concession building at Lake Jacksonville starting 8:00 am April 1, 2025.

The seasonal camping lease payment deadline is April 30th. A $50.00 late fee will be applied until May 5th, 2025.

Jacksonville Lake management will not accept payment after May 5, and lots that are not paid by the deadline will be entered into the 2025 permanent camper lottery held on May 10th, 10:00 a.m. in the concession building. Lake officials say the lottery is for current camping lease holders only.

Anyone with questions can contact Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth by calling 217-479-4646.

