26 New COVID Cases in Morgan Linked to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing Outbreak and A Retirement Party

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 26 additional cases of COVID-19 today. The 230th case through the 235th cases are 1 male in his 40’s, 1 female in her 30’s, 1 male in his 60’s, 1 male in his 50’s, and 1 female in her 40’s who are all isolated at home and 1 male in his 50’s who is hospitalized.

Cases 236 through 254 are residents in the Long Term Care Outbreak #2 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing who are isolated at the facility. The 255th case is also a resident from the outbreak who is hospitalized.

The Morgan County Health Department has also learned of an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a retirement party which took place on Saturday, July 25th at AMVETS Post 100 located at 210 North Court Street in Jacksonville. Four adults who attended the event have tested positive for COVID-19. Effective immediately Health Department officials are placing all attendees from the gathering under quarantine until Saturday, August 8th.

If you attended this retirement party and have questions about your quarantine, or wish to report a positive COVID-19 test, please contact the Morgan County Health Department during normal business hours at 217-245-5111.