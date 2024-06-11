28th Annual Downtown Car Show Has Good Turn Out Despite Threats of Rain

The 28th Annual Downtown Car Show managed to dodge the weather and have a great turnout on Saturday.

Joel Buchanan of the Morton Avenue Misfits was pleased with the turnout despite the threats of rain in the forecast: “Considering what the forecast was for Saturday, I’m extremely pleased with the turn out. It’s nowhere near the biggest event we’ve had, but the threat of weather is always going to keep people away. We had an excellent turn out with the vendors. Many spectators walking around shopped and ate well. We had 150+ cars that registered for the show, which is not bad at all. For the first 20 years of this event, they thought it was a successful event if they had about 100 cars. We normally average between 200-250 now, but again with the weather this was great. We had a great selection of pedal cars. We had the biggest turn out and the most participation in the Hot Wheels race than we have ever had. It’s the third year and the fifth event we’ve done that race. Overall, I’m extremely pleased.”

The Misfits also introduced two students going into the automotive industry, Tanner Richardson and Cannon Suter, whom they sponsored for college scholarships with the proceeds from the previous year’s car shows. Buchanan says it’s all about keeping the love of cars and the tradition of great car shows moving on into the future with the next generation of mechanics and enthusiasts.