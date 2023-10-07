2nd Annual Jacksonville Main Street Fund Fest Rocks Downtown Today

Jacksonville’s Downtown Square should be ready to rock out one final time for 2023 this afternoon.

Captain Geech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters are set to hit the stage for Jacksonville Main Street’s 2nd Annual Fund Fest at 2PM.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says the event is all about setting up more concerts on the square for next year: “This event is designed to raise money for next year’s Downtown Concert Series. We have to put deposits down on many things, including some bands, throughout the year. The money raised from this event better enables us to be able to do that and take care of some of the up-front expenses before we actually have the concert series.”

There will be multiple food trucks on hand and a 50/50 drawing.

After Captain Geech finishes at 5PM, everyone is invited to the traditional after party at Don’s Place where Joel Honey will be performing, starting at 6PM.

Money will be raised via the beer and wine vendors, direct tax deductible donations, as well as the sale of some special merchandise. Food and beverage service begins at 1PM.