2nd Annual Taste of Cultures This Weekend at Jacksonville African-American History Museum

Jacksonville residents will have the ability to have a taste of cuisine from several different places from around the world this weekend.

The Jacksonville African-American History Museum is hosting its 2nd annual Taste of Cultures event on Saturday, August 3rd from Noon-3PM.

Museum Board member Alberta Robinson says that the event is expanding this year: “We’ve got a lot more vendors this year. They are bringing in cultural foods from several countries from different restaurants here in Jacksonville and some are coming from Springfield. It should be a very good event.”

Dishes from more than 8 different countries as well as traditional African-American cuisine will be served at the event.

Musician Michael T. Bell is scheduled to perform as entertainment. A recommended $10 donation gets you a plate and there will be free admission into the museum located at 859 Grove Street.

For more information, call 217-299-6017 or find the Jacksonville African-American History Museum on Facebook.