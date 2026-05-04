2nd Meredosia May Days festival a success

Jr. Miss Everly Sanders feeds ducks at the petting zoo on Saturday for the 2nd annual Meredosia May Days festival.

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2026 at 5:36pm

The 2nd Annual Meredosia May Days Festival drew hundreds to Boyd Park May 1st and 2nd, kicking off a weekend full of community spirit, family fun, and local support.

Festival organizers say participation surged this year for Friday night’s pageant, with nearly double the number of contestants in each of the categories. The 2026 royalty were crowned as follows: Jameson Dunaway was named Little Mister, Everly Berghaus took Little Miss honors, Everly Sanders was crowned Junior Miss, and Channing Winningham earned the title of Queen.

The event also served a meaningful purpose beyond celebration. A portion of the festival acted as a fundraiser for the Jacob Brown family, who lost their home and belongings in an April 21st fire. During Friday night’s pageant, organizers hosted a pulled pork supper with proceeds and free-will donations going directly to the family.

Saturday’s activities offered something for all ages. Rides and games, provided by Conner Family Amusements, were free to attendees, along with bounce houses for children. Visitors enjoyed six food truck options, a flea market, parade, petting zoo, and interactive activities like bubbles and chalk art. Live entertainment featured performances by Jukebox Reloaded out of Quincy and the Brandy Kristin Band from Springfield.

Organizers extended their gratitude to the many volunteers who helped make the event possible, including staff from Prairie State Bank and Trust and Meredosia-Chambersburg High School, along with numerous community members who assisted with setup, cleanup, and event operations.

The festival also highlighted its youngest participants during the baby contest, where Karsyn Dell Ray Schmitz took first place, followed by Coraline McDade in second.

Organizers say they were overwhelmed by the turnout and support, noting that community involvement continues to be the driving force behind the festival’s success.