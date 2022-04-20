2nd Neighborhood Improvement Project This Weekend

A Jacksonville Alderwoman is again asking for a little sweat equity to improve neighborhoods in the area.

The second Neighborhood Improvement Project of the season is this weekend. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Oldenettel is spearheading the project aimed at helping to clean up areas of town such as the town brook.

The Neighborhood Improvement Projects focus on a different area of town on the 4th Saturday of each month. Oldenettel says more than 40 volunteers showed up and pitched into the first project site in the area of North Church, North Case, and Independence Avenue.

She says the effort made a big impact in the neighborhood. “During our first one, we had neighbors that came out and asked if we could help them move things. They were just so grateful and appreciative that we were there helping to improve their neighborhood.”

Oldenettel says she is hoping for another big turnout for this month’s event. “This Saturday we are going to ask folks to meet us at the corner of Washington and North Clay, right across the street from Stewart Brothers [Auto Repair]. We will have our dumpsters there, we’ll assign folks to various tasks. We want everyone to come and make friends and also make an impact in our community.

What we would like volunteers to bring with them is if they have rakes, weed eaters, leaf blowers, hedge clippers, and the like. Wear work gloves and just be prepared to chip in on whatever we need to do or however we can assist the property owners. Just be kinda ready to go.”

Work begins at 9:00 Saturday morning and Oldenettel says work will be done by no later than 11:30 am. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and be able to sign a waiver to take part.

Tasks such as raking leaves, removing brush, picking up litter, and tossing items into the dumpsters will be undertaken. Oldenettel says it’s great if volunteers will register ahead of time, but it isn’t required.

To register or to find out more information about the monthly Neighborhood Improvement Projects, contact Oldenettel at 217-370-4597, or by email at ward2alderman@gmail.com