2nd Week FB Playoff Schedule

Playoff times are set for next weekend’s second round of football games for the Illinois High School Association.

Both Routt Catholic and Greenfield Northwestern play at 2 PM Saturday. Routt is at Tuscola, and the pregame on WLDS will begin about 1:40.

Greenfield-Northwestern remains at home, and will play Toledo Cumberland. The pregame show starts at 1:40 on WEAI.

Camp Point hosts Sesser Valier in a 2 PM game Saturday.

At the 2A level, Athens plays host to Decatur St Teresa in a 1 PM kick off Saturday.

Williamsville in 3 A hosts Eureka at 3 Saturday. Stanford Olympia, which pulled a huge upset Saturday, and plays St Joseph Ogden at home Saturday at 6 PM

In 4 A play, SHG is at Waterloo in a 2 PM start Saturday, while Rochester hosts Breese Central at 4:30 Saturday.