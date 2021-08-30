2X4’s For Hope Set to Build in Rushville

A West Central Illinois organization continues to help find homes for homeless veterans in the area. 2×4’s for Hope started construction on their eleventh tiny home and their first project in Rushville on Saturday.

WGEM in Quincy reports that a veteran, who had been homeless for several months, will be able to move into the newly constructed unit on Sunday. 2X4’s For Hope is a global 501C3 non-profit organization founded by Mark and Chris Lawrence of Quincy in 2015 to help build homes for homeless and at-risk veterans. The group has completed home builds in Quincy, Lincoln, Carthage, and Madison with upcoming projects set for Mt. Sterling.

Each home measures 576-square feet and costs around $45,000 dollars to build. Lawrence told WGEM that the homes are completely free for the veterans. Each home is constructed using boards signed with hopeful messages for the veterans by donors.

The group will hold a ribbon cutting for the home on September 17th.