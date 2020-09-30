3 Counties See New COVID Cases

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The cases include 3 males in their 40s, 1 female in her 40s, 1 female in her teens, and an unknown case. There are currently 36 active cases out of 69 total positives in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County yesterday. The positive individual is a female in her 30s. Cass County’s overall case count is now at 403, with 15 cases currently active.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed 8 more cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The cases include a teenage female, a female in her 30s, a male in his 30s, 3 males in their 50s, 1 female in her 70s, and 1 male in his 40s who has been reinfected and is isolating at a long-term care facility. Morgan County has had 695 confirmed positive cases, with 59 cases currently active, and 2 currently hospitalized.

IDPH officials announced yesterday 1,362 new confirmed cases of the virus in the state, including 23 additional deaths. The 7-day statewide positivity rate lowered to 3.6%.