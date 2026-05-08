$3-million in Prison Death Case

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2026 at 3:44pm

A story in the Illinois Times reports a jury in Springfield last month awarded a multi million award to the family of a man who died while in custody at the Jacksonville Correctional Center.

Chicago native, 43-year-old Eugene Varner junior was serving a five year sentence on drug and weapons charges when he died in March of 2021.

The Illinois Times reports the jury concluded Varner did not the required treatment of blood thinners to combat blood clots brought on by Covid 19 while at the prison.

The jury found that he was not treated for deep vein thrombosis after a swelling in his leg and foot. This came after he slipped on a wet floor and injured his knee.

The family was awarded $3-million.

The jury deliberated about 2 and a half hours before returning the award.

The jury found Wexford Health Sources and Dr Thomas Baker liable. The state was not a defendant in the case.