3 More COVID-related Deaths In the Region, as Statewide Positivity Rate Falls Back to Single Digits

The region saw three more deaths yesterday related to complications from COVID-19.

The Morgan County Health Department reported that a male in his 70s died in an area hospital on Monday. It’s the 62nd death of a resident since the beginning of the pandemic. 38 additional cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed yesterday, bringing the total active case count to 305 with 16 of those hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reported that a 72-year old male passed away during their reporting period from COVID-19. This is the 25th COVID-related death in Cass overall. Cass Health officials also announced the confirmation of 44 new cases of the virus yesterday. Cass currently has 250 active cases with 4 of those currently hospitalized.

The Scott County Health Department announced late Monday evening that a resident had died from COVID-19. It’s the first recorded death from the virus in Scott County. The Scott County Health Department did not give a definitive timeline on when the death occurred, but it likely occurred some time over the weekend. Scott County Health officials also reported 27 new cases of the virus since November 30th, four of which are hospitalized.

Greene County Health officials confirmed 12 new cases yesterday, all community acquired. Greene currently has 121 active cases.

Pike County Health officials confirmed 15 new cases yesterday, bringing their active case count to 113 with 15 of those hospitalized.

Schuyler County Health officials confirmed 16 new cases yesterday, bringing their active cases to 109.

Statewide, an additional 7,910 new cases were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health, along with 145 additional deaths from COVID-19. The rolling seven day statewide positivity rate fell to 9.9%.