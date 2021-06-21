3 Vehicle Crash in Cass Injures 4

A chain-reaction car crash sent 4 people to the hospital from Cass County.

A 3 vehicle accident involving a truck, passenger car, and SUV collided on Illinois Route 125 just outside of Philadelphia at approximately 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Preliminary reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office indicates that the driver of the pick up failed to reduce speed and rear-ended the SUV. The SUV then collided with the rear of the passenger car. 4 individuals at the scene were injured with non-life threatening injuries. At least one individual was transported from the scene by helicopter.

No further information is available at this time.

This story is developing.