34 Illinois Prisons on Lockdown due to Covid-19 Surge

Several Illinois prisons are on complete lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge within their walls.

ABC7-Chicago’s I-Team says that Western Illinois Correctional Center, a medium-security prison in Mt. Sterling, currently reports 600 prisoners infected with the virus, which is about 41% of the prison’s overall population.

Jacksonville Correctional Facility currently reports 162 prisoners and 34 staff who are positive with COVID-19, placing them at 32% of the prison population positive with the virus and is also on lockdown status.

A prisoner’s family at WICC told the I-Team that they are angry that they have let the outbreak at the prison reach such high levels.

WICC and Jacksonville are on COVID lockdown, with no outside visitors permitted. The facilities are among 32 others statewide listed as being on full lockdown because of COVID.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has not responded to requests for comment to the I-Team’s report. A phone call left by WLDS News with IDOC’s Public Information Office has not yet been returned.