35th Annual Springfield First Night Tickets Available

Springfield will celebrate the arts to kick off the new year once again.

The 35th annual First Night Springfield is a family-friendly celebration of the arts at several locations on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets to the event are $5 for youth and $20 for adults for evening entertainment at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Hoogland’s website. Children’s activities are free to attend at the Hoogland, Union Baptist Church, and the fireworks show.

Parking is available at the Herndon Ramp at 6th Street and Capitol. There will be a silent auction to benefit the event’s main coordinator and sponsor, the Springfield Area Arts Council. Refreshments will be provided for both the afternoon and evening events. For more information, visit springfieldartsco.org.