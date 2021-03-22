3rd Annual Ultimate Routt Day Plans Set

Routt Catholic High School is planning to celebrate its 3rd Annual Ultimate Routt Day in person this year on Thursday.

April 1st in years past had been considered Founders Day, with celebrations dating back to 1905. In 2019, the day was re-branded so to speak with a school and parish wide celebration. The first Ultimate Routt Day was filled with the entire community participating in a day of activities and along with a dedicated day-of-giving where 143 individuals contributed $12,500 to the school.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the celebration was cancelled but the day-of-giving continued with 154 individuals giving gifts totaling over $15,000.

Plans for this year include a number of socially-distance friendly activities in person include: a special lunch, music and yard games, an all-school picture, a kickball tournament, and will conclude with sweet treats from the Safeco Ice Cream Trolley.

The school will also be hosting a dedicated day of giving with a goal of receiving financial gifts from 200 individuals. Anyone who donates $25 or more will receive a commemorative t-shirt. If you’re interested in making a gift to Ultimate Routt Day 2021, please contact Colleen Doyle at cdoyle@routtcatholic.com.

The celebration will also carry over into a golf outing that will take place on April 3rd at The Links in Jacksonville. The 4-person scramble will begin at 12:30pm with registration beginning at 11:30am. If you’re interested in signing up a team, or interested in purchasing a $50, $75, or $100 hole sponsorship, please contact Doyle by phone at 217-243-8563 ext. 6.