4 Counties Report New Cases of COVID

Morgan, Cass, Scott, and Greene announced new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Morgan County Health officials announced 8 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The cases include: a female in her 20s, a male and female in their 30s, a female in her 50s, 2 males in their 60s, and 2 females in their 70s. All are in isolation at home. Morgan County’s overall positive case count is now at 646, with 27 active cases. 1 case is currently hospitalized. Morgan County’s positivity rate is currently 7.2%.

The Scott County Health Department announced 9 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The cases include: 2 children under the age of 12, 1 teenage boy, 2 teenage girls, 2 females in their 30s, 1 male in his 40s, and 1 female in her 60s. Scott County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 77. Scott County’s positivity rate is currently 7.1%.

The Cass County Health Department reported 6 new cases of the virus yesterday. The new cases include a female under 10, a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 30s, a female in her 40s, and a female in her 50s. All cases are in isolation at home. Cass County’s positive case count is now at 391, with 40 cases currently active. Cass County’s positivity rate is currently sitting at 10.8%.

The Greene County Health Department announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. 2 cases were community acquired and 4 were a part of the long-term care facility outbreak at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation. Greene County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 214, with 45 cases currently active. Greene County’s positivity rate is currently one of the five highest in the state, at 12.3%.

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 since their last update on September 18th. Brown County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 38, with 10 cases currently active. All active cases are currently in isolation at home. Brown County’s positivity rate is currently 2.3%.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 since their last update on September 17th. The new cases include a male in his teens, and male in his 40s. Schuyler County’s overall case count is now at 44, with 12 cases currently active. Schuyler County’s positivity rate is currently 4.2%.

Pike County Health officials had no update yesterday. Pike County’s overall COVID-19 case count is at 111. Pike County’s positivity rate is currently 4.9%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday announced 1,531 new cases of the virus throughout the state, along with 30 additional confirmed deaths. The 7-day statewide positivity rate continues to hold at 3.5%.