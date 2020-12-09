4 IL Democrats Announce Intentions To Run for Sec. of State

Four state Democrats are expressing interest in running for Illinois Secretary of State. Current Secretary of State Jesse White said in August of last year that he would not be seeking re-election in 2022. First elected in 1998, White is the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois’ history winning 6 consecutive four-year terms to the seat.

Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia announced yesterday to the Chicago Sun-Times that she’s forming an exploratory committee for a run for the seat. During the announcement, she added her name to a growing list of Illinois politicos demanding that House Speaker Michael Madigan step down. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough and former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias have also expressed an interest. According to Capitol Fax, Chicago Alderman Walter Burnett has said he’ll run if he has White’s blessing. If all do intend to run, it will be a four-way Democratic race for the seat in March 2022’s primary.