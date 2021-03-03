4 In Nebo Arrested After Search Warrants Issued

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force simultaneously conducted 2 court-authorized search warrants in the Village of Nebo yesterday evening.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the first search warrant was served at 10:38PM at a residence located at 525 East Park Street in Nebo. Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant the following individuals were arrested:

37 year old Bobby J. Warner was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Pike County warrant for a probation violation as well as a Calhoun County warrant for a probation violation.

58 year old Laura M. Bequette was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on 2 Pike County failure to appear warrants for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The second search warrant was served at a residence located at 510 East Park Street. Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant the following individuals were arrested:

51 year old Katherine J. Dunham was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also wanted on a Pike County warrant for failure to pay on an existing fine from a previous unnamed conviction.

29 year old Heather L. Crowder was arrested for a Pike County warrant Illinois for Failure to Appear on a charge of Criminal Damage to Property and 4 counts of driving on a suspended license.

All four individuals are currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.